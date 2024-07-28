Sunday, July 28, 2024
NATIONAL

AAP responsible for UPSC aspirants’ death, says Delhi BJP chief

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday slammed the AAP government and held it responsible for the tragic incident at a library of a coaching centre in Rajendra Nagar which claimed the lives of three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants.

The students died in the flooded basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle, a popular coaching centre at Old Rajinder Nagar. The basement was flooded after heavy rain in the national capital.

Sachdeva accused the AAP government of negligence, terming the incident as a “murder,” and blamed widespread corruption for the “unsafe” conditions in the national capital.

“How a library was operating from a basement without proper authorisation,” he wondered.

“Does someone have answers to this?” he said.

Mounting the attack on the Delhi government, he said its previous assurances of investigating unsafe buildings following a similar incident in Mukherjee Nagar were either insufficient or nonexistent.

Sachdeva also pointed fingers at the Delhi Fire Services and the Municipal Corporation, questioning their roles and responsibilities.

Furthermore, without taking Delhi Water Minister Atishi’s name, he targeted her for not visiting the spot promptly and demanded her resignation.

He said, “Delhi Minister is yet to visit the site after so many hours of the tragedy. She has just assured investigation. What will you investigate? You should resign. You are all woven together in this whole corruption.”

He claimed that “lack of action” in addressing public concerns about uncleaned drains, contributed to the waterlogging.

“Why regional MLAs are not getting the drains cleaned? People have been demanding to get the drains cleaned for the past so many days,” Sachdeva said.

“In only one hour of the rainfall, the entire basement was flooded,” he said.

Demanding action against those responsible, he said, “All the elements involved in this incident should be hanged.”

–IANS

