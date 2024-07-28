PM Modi mentions Charaideo Moidam in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, urges people to visit site

New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness that Charaideo Maidam of Assam has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites and urged the people to include it in their travel plans in the future

Addressing his 112th ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi presented the history and the importance of the heritage. He said, “Today I want to share a topic that will make every Indian proud but before talking about it, I want to ask you a question. Have you heard the name of Charaideo Moidam? If you haven’t heard it, now you will hear this name again and again and will tell others with great enthusiasm.”

Charaideo Moidam of Assam has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. This will be the 43rd site in India and the first site in the northeast.

The PM said, “This question must be coming to your mind what is Chairaideo Moidam and why is it so special? Chairaideo means a shining city on the hills. This was the first capital of the Ahom Dynasty. People of the Ahom dynasty kept the bodies of their ancestors and their valuables in the Moidam. Moidam is a hillock-like structure which is covered with soil on top and has one or more rooms below. This is a symbol of respect for the kings and dignitaries of the Ahom Empire. This way of showing respect to one’s ancestors is very unique.”

“Community worship was also performed at this place. Other information about the Ahom empire will surprise you more. Starting from the 13th century, the empire lasted till the beginning of the 19th century. It is a big achievement for an empire to continue for such a long time. Perhaps the principles and beliefs of the Ahom Empire were so strong that they kept this dynasty alive for many years,” PM Modi said.

“I remember that on March 9 this year, I had the privilege of unveiling the tallest statue of the great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of courage and bravery in Assam. During this programme, I had a different experience while following the spiritual tradition of the Ahom community. It is a big thing for me to get the privilege of paying respect to the ancestors of the Ahom community at Lachit Moidam,” the Prime Minister mentioned in his monthly radio talk show.

“Now Charaideo Moidam becoming a World Heritage site will mean that more tourists will come here. You too should definitely include this site in your travel plans in the future,” the PM further said.

–IANS