Sunday, July 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Gambegre bypoll: Congress invites Rahul Gandhi

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 27: In a desperate bid to retain the Gambegre seat, the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has extended an invitation to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, to be their star campaigner for the upcoming by-election.
“We met Rahul Gandhi today and invited him to come and campaign for the Gambegre by-election,” said Vincent H Pala, former Lok Sabha MP and current MPCC chief, on Saturday. He added that while Gandhi has not yet confirmed his participation, the invitation stands.
Pala led a delegation of Congress leaders from Meghalaya to meet several party leaders. They briefed them on party matters and discussed the upcoming Gambegre bypoll as well as the MDC elections.
When questioned about candidate selection, Pala explained that the state will finalise names before seeking approval from the party’s central leadership.
The MPCC chief also mentioned discussions on the changing political dynamics in Garo Hills region, which appear to favour the Congress. They also talked about inducting new members into the party and providing them with training.
With regard to the MDC elections, Pala said that while dates have not yet been declared, the party has begun inviting candidate applications from block levels, a process that will take some time.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had on Friday advised the MPCC office-bearers and other leaders to work diligently to retain the Gambegre seat. She emphasised that a victory would significantly boost the morale of party cadres and workers in the state.
During her meeting with MPCC leaders at her residence, Sonia Gandhi also urged them to maintain the momentum from the Congress party’s recent victory in the Tura Lok Sabha polls and prepare for the district council and assembly elections four years down the line.

