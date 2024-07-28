Sunday, July 28, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

PMK demands immediate release of water from Mettur dam to facilitate cultivation

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Chennai, July 28 : The PMK has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate steps for releasing water from the Mettur dam to facilitate farmers’ preparation for the Samba paddy cultivation.

PMK state president and former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss in a statement on Sunday said that the release of water from the dam immediately would prevent a flood-like situation in Delta districts of the state.

The water level in Mettur dam went up to 103.7 feet, just 17 feet short of its full capacity of 120 feet by 8 p.m. on Saturday. The dam has nearly 70 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of water against its full capacity of 93.47 tmcft.

According to highly placed sources in the Tamil Nadu water works department, the Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar dams in Karnataka have reached their full capacity and the entire inflow into those dams is now being discharged into the Cauvery river. This would lead to a substantial increase in water flow into the Mettur dam.

The Central Water Commission, according to Tamil Nadu authorities, has issued a late-night advisory on Saturday to Mettur dam officials and downstream areas to take precautionary steps as the combined discharge of 1,45,000 cusecs of water from Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini dams was expected to reach the dam.

A statement from Mettur dam officials on Saturday late night said that the inflow was 1.23 lakh cusecs and the outflow was 1,000 cusecs.

The Mettur dam plays a crucial role in fulfilling the irrigation and drinking water needs of the delta districts of Tamil Nadu and the rise in water level brings relief to farmers and residents of the delta region who primarily depend on the dam for their water needs.

Tiruchy district Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Saturday night issued a flood alert to residents living on the banks of the Cauvery and Kollidam Rivers.

–IANS

Previous article
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about MANAS helpline for curbing drug menace
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about MANAS helpline for curbing drug menace

New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' program on Sunday, addressed...
NATIONAL

Three bodies found in J&K’s Dal Lake identified, probe on

Srinagar, July 28 : The bodies of a woman and two children recovered from the Dal Lake in...
NATIONAL

Bengal govt mulls hiking liquor, beer prices

Kolkata, July 28 : Setting a goal to surpass the targeted growth in the collection of state excise...
NATIONAL

23 Bangladeshi nationals held in Tripura for illegal entry

Agartala, July 28 : At least 23 Bangladeshi nationals, including a tout, were arrested by the security personnel...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about MANAS helpline for curbing drug menace

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in...

Three bodies found in J&K’s Dal Lake identified, probe on

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 28 : The bodies of a woman...

Bengal govt mulls hiking liquor, beer prices

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 28 : Setting a goal to surpass...
Load more

Popular news

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about MANAS helpline for curbing drug menace

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in...

Three bodies found in J&K’s Dal Lake identified, probe on

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 28 : The bodies of a woman...

Bengal govt mulls hiking liquor, beer prices

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 28 : Setting a goal to surpass...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img