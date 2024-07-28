Sunday, July 28, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about MANAS helpline for curbing drug menace

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 112th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program on Sunday, addressed the pressing issue of drug abuse in India, emphasising the government’s proactive measures to combat this growing menace.

Acknowledging the widespread concern among families about the potential for their loved ones to fall victim to drugs, PM Modi said, “My dear countrymen, in ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ I have often discussed with you the challenge of the drug menace. Every family is worried that their child might get caught in the grip of drugs.”

Highlighting the government’s initiatives, PM Modi discussed the establishment of specialised Manas centres designed to address and mitigate the challenges posed by substance abuse.

In a significant move, the government recently introduced the first-ever national toll-free narcotics helpline, MANAS (Madak Padarth Nisedh Asuchna Kendra), aimed at providing crucial support and information.

“To help such people, the government has opened a special centre named – ‘Manas’. This is a very big step in the fight against drug abuse. A few days ago, the Helpline and Portal of ‘Manas’ was launched. The government has issued a toll-free number ‘1933’,” the Prime Minister announced.

Mentioning the working of the MANAS helpline numbers, he said that it serves as a vital source for anyone who wants “necessary advice or information related to rehabilitation.”

Additionally, it offers a platform for reporting drug-related issues to the Narcotics Control Bureau, ensuring all shared information remains “confidential.”

In his address, the Prime Minister called upon the entire nation—families, individuals, and institutions dedicated to eradicating drug abuse—to fully utilise the MANAS helpline.

He stressed the importance of collective effort in “making India a drug-free society,” urging everyone to take advantage of the resources available through this initiative.

–IANS

Previous article
Three bodies found in J&K’s Dal Lake identified, probe on
Next article
PMK demands immediate release of water from Mettur dam to facilitate cultivation
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PMK demands immediate release of water from Mettur dam to facilitate cultivation

Chennai, July 28 : The PMK has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate steps for...
NATIONAL

Three bodies found in J&K’s Dal Lake identified, probe on

Srinagar, July 28 : The bodies of a woman and two children recovered from the Dal Lake in...
NATIONAL

Bengal govt mulls hiking liquor, beer prices

Kolkata, July 28 : Setting a goal to surpass the targeted growth in the collection of state excise...
NATIONAL

23 Bangladeshi nationals held in Tripura for illegal entry

Agartala, July 28 : At least 23 Bangladeshi nationals, including a tout, were arrested by the security personnel...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PMK demands immediate release of water from Mettur dam to facilitate cultivation

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, July 28 : The PMK has called upon...

Three bodies found in J&K’s Dal Lake identified, probe on

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 28 : The bodies of a woman...

Bengal govt mulls hiking liquor, beer prices

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 28 : Setting a goal to surpass...
Load more

Popular news

PMK demands immediate release of water from Mettur dam to facilitate cultivation

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, July 28 : The PMK has called upon...

Three bodies found in J&K’s Dal Lake identified, probe on

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 28 : The bodies of a woman...

Bengal govt mulls hiking liquor, beer prices

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 28 : Setting a goal to surpass...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img