Assam Rifles DG lauds force for relentless efforts to secure frontiers

Shillong, July 29: Lt Gen P C Nair, Director General of Assam Rifles, praised the officers and men of the Force for their unwavering dedication to ensuring a secure environment in the North East, which is crucial for the nation’s progress.

Emphasizing their steadfast resolve, Lt Gen Nair highlighted the critical role Assam Rifles has played in safeguarding national frontiers in both the North East and Jammu & Kashmir, responding to multifaceted security challenges with professionalism and determination.

Lt Gen Nair commended the exceptional leadership and selfless devotion demonstrated by the troops in upholding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. He acknowledged the tireless efforts of the Force in Manipur, despite facing wrongful propaganda from individuals and groups with vested interests.

He lauded the officers and men for their relentless and resolute efforts in not only curbing violence professionally but also maintaining the state’s integrity. Highlighting the Force’s commitment to the welfare of Veterans and their dependents, Lt Gen Nair noted the significance of instituting Veterans Day on 23 March each year, recognizing the valor and singular sacrifice of the Veterans.

He paid homage to all the Bravehearts of the Force and expressed his deep appreciation to all ranks for their zeal and enthusiasm in achieving greater success and glory.

Lt Gen Nair extended his best wishes to Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, expressing confidence that the Force would benefit immensely from Gen Lakhera’s extensive experience in the North East.

Lt Gen PC Nair, who has served as the Director General of Assam Rifles for the past three years, is set to retire on 31 July 2024, concluding an illustrious military career spanning 38 years and 07 months.