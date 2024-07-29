Tuesday, July 30, 2024
spot_img
EnvironmentINTERNATIONALNATIONAL

Global wild tiger population sees notable increase: WWF

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Harbin (China), July 29:  The global wild tiger population has risen from approximately 3,200 in 2010 to around 5,500 in 2024, with countries such as China, Russia, India and Nepal doubling their wild tiger populations, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The data was announced at the ongoing 2nd International Forum on the Conservation and Recovery of Tigers and Leopards, held in the city of Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Over the past decade, the rapid decline in the global wild tiger population has been reversed.

In China, wild tiger habitats have been effectively restored and improved, leading to a gradual increase in the wild tiger population, said Zhou Fei, Deputy Director-General of the WWF Beijing Representative Office, at the forum on Monday. Tigers, being among the species at the top of the food chain, are an indicator of the health of the ecosystem.

In recent years, China has placed significant emphasis on the protection of wild tigers through diverse efforts, including setting up national parks, hunting bans and completely prohibiting the trade and use of tiger bones in medicine.

One notable effort is the establishment of the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, which spans over 1.4 million hectares across the northeastern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang.

According to the statistics from the park, approximately 70 wild Siberian tigers, one of the world’s most endangered species and a flagship species of the forest ecosystem, are now living within its bounds, with 20 tiger cubs born in the park in 2023.

IANS

Previous article
India is leading global digital revolution: RBI report
Next article
Guv administers oath to VCs of GU, Bhattadev University, Rabindranath Tagore University
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

There is a need for offensive operations: ADGP Jammu

Jammu, July 29:  Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Anand Jain said that there is a...
News Alert

Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet’s late goal helps India hold Argentina 1-1

Paris, July 29: The Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh came up with a late, 59th-minute goal...
NATIONAL

Media major NDTV clocks robust revenue growth at 34 pc in Q1 FY25

New Delhi, July 29: Leading news network NDTV on Monday reported a significant revenue surge at 34 per...
NATIONAL

Guv administers oath to VCs of GU, Bhattadev University, Rabindranath Tagore University

Guwahati, July 29: Assam Governor cum Chancellor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday administered the oath of office to distinguished academic and administrator Nani Gopal Mahanta as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

There is a need for offensive operations: ADGP Jammu

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, July 29:  Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)...

Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet’s late goal helps India hold Argentina 1-1

News Alert 0
Paris, July 29: The Indian men's hockey team captain...

Media major NDTV clocks robust revenue growth at 34 pc in Q1 FY25

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 29: Leading news network NDTV on...
Load more

Popular news

There is a need for offensive operations: ADGP Jammu

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, July 29:  Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)...

Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet’s late goal helps India hold Argentina 1-1

News Alert 0
Paris, July 29: The Indian men's hockey team captain...

Media major NDTV clocks robust revenue growth at 34 pc in Q1 FY25

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 29: Leading news network NDTV on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img