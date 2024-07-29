Tuesday, July 30, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Guv administers oath to VCs of GU, Bhattadev University, Rabindranath Tagore University

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, July 29: Assam Governor cum Chancellor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday administered the oath of office to distinguished academic and administrator Nani Gopal Mahanta as the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University at a function held at Raj Bhavan here.

Besides, the Governor also administered oath of office to Dhanapati Deka as the Vice Chancellor of Bhattadev University and Manabendra Dutta Choudhury as the Vice Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University.

The ceremony was attended by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu and senior officers of the state government.

Governor Kataria also felicitated heads of Gauhati University, Cotton University, B. Borooah College and Bhola Nath College of Dhubri for their outstanding performance in the academic pursuit, which has enabled them to attain commendations from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that universities should not merely confer degrees but also identify and nurture inherent talents among students.

He stressed on the need of creation of a supportive environment for research and innovation in the academic institutions.

In recognising the achievements of Gauhati University, Cotton University, B. Borooah College and Bhola Nath College, the Governor remarked that their notable accomplishments would inspire other institutions to strive for excellence.

He further stressed that their achievements motivate institutions to advance further in their pursuit of knowledge and innovation.

In his speech, education minister Pegu said that Assam currently has the highest number of NAAC-accredited higher education institutions.

He urged higher education institutions obtaining NAAC accreditation to ensure quality education across the state.

 

Previous article
Global wild tiger population sees notable increase: WWF
Next article
Media major NDTV clocks robust revenue growth at 34 pc in Q1 FY25
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

There is a need for offensive operations: ADGP Jammu

Jammu, July 29:  Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Anand Jain said that there is a...
News Alert

Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet’s late goal helps India hold Argentina 1-1

Paris, July 29: The Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh came up with a late, 59th-minute goal...
NATIONAL

Media major NDTV clocks robust revenue growth at 34 pc in Q1 FY25

New Delhi, July 29: Leading news network NDTV on Monday reported a significant revenue surge at 34 per...
Environment

Global wild tiger population sees notable increase: WWF

Harbin (China), July 29:  The global wild tiger population has risen from approximately 3,200 in 2010 to around...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

There is a need for offensive operations: ADGP Jammu

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, July 29:  Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)...

Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet’s late goal helps India hold Argentina 1-1

News Alert 0
Paris, July 29: The Indian men's hockey team captain...

Media major NDTV clocks robust revenue growth at 34 pc in Q1 FY25

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 29: Leading news network NDTV on...
Load more

Popular news

There is a need for offensive operations: ADGP Jammu

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, July 29:  Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)...

Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet’s late goal helps India hold Argentina 1-1

News Alert 0
Paris, July 29: The Indian men's hockey team captain...

Media major NDTV clocks robust revenue growth at 34 pc in Q1 FY25

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 29: Leading news network NDTV on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img