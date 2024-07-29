Guv administers oath to VCs of GU, Bhattadev University, Rabindranath Tagore University

Guwahati, July 29: Assam Governor cum Chancellor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday administered the oath of office to distinguished academic and administrator Nani Gopal Mahanta as the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University at a function held at Raj Bhavan here.

Besides, the Governor also administered oath of office to Dhanapati Deka as the Vice Chancellor of Bhattadev University and Manabendra Dutta Choudhury as the Vice Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University.

The ceremony was attended by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu and senior officers of the state government.

Governor Kataria also felicitated heads of Gauhati University, Cotton University, B. Borooah College and Bhola Nath College of Dhubri for their outstanding performance in the academic pursuit, which has enabled them to attain commendations from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that universities should not merely confer degrees but also identify and nurture inherent talents among students.

He stressed on the need of creation of a supportive environment for research and innovation in the academic institutions.

In recognising the achievements of Gauhati University, Cotton University, B. Borooah College and Bhola Nath College, the Governor remarked that their notable accomplishments would inspire other institutions to strive for excellence.

He further stressed that their achievements motivate institutions to advance further in their pursuit of knowledge and innovation.

In his speech, education minister Pegu said that Assam currently has the highest number of NAAC-accredited higher education institutions.

He urged higher education institutions obtaining NAAC accreditation to ensure quality education across the state.