Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Authorities crack down on FIITJEE, Aakash Institute, Career Launcher centres in Noida

By: Agencies

Date:

Noida, July 30: After the tragic event at a coaching institute in New Delhi that took lives of three UPSC aspirants late last week, the Noida administration on Tuesday crack down on FIITJEE, Aakash Institute, Career Launcher centres and others for flouting norms.

A committee formed in Gautam Buddha Nagar inspected the coaching centres in Noida’s Sector-62 and found shortcomings at several such institutes. The authorities sealed the basements of FIITJEE and Aakash Institute centres, along with the Carrier Launcher’s basement.

The team also gave notice to an Unacademy centre as its registration papers were not complete. The committee comprised chief fire officer Pradeep Choubey, District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh and other senior officials of the Noida Authority.

“A committee has been formed to ensure that the tragic incident that happened in Delhi is not repeated in our district. We are inspecting all the coaching centres in the district,” said Choubey.

There are hundreds of coaching centres that are running without registration in Noida and have set up classrooms in their basements. Some coaching centres have also set up classrooms in the parking space. The authorities said such coaching centres are being continuously monitored for violating rules.

On Saturday evening, three UPSC aspirants lost their lives after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in the basement of a coaching institute in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar area, which was being used illegally as a library.

The incident trapped 17 other students for several hours, highlighting the dire safety issues in these establishments. The basement of the coaching centre was used as a library in violation of the rules since the space was allowed to be used only for parking and storage purposes.

IANS

Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Assam Governor
Wayanad landslides toll reaches 120, 98 missing, rescue operations continue
