Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Assam Governor

Guwahati, July 30: Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in as the 32nd Governor of Assam at a swearing-in ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here on Tuesday.

Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Vijay Bishnoi administered the oath of office to the new Governor.

Notably, Acharya, who was earlier the Governor of Sikkim, had stepped into politics by becoming the divisional president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Ramnagar area of Varanasi in 1990. In 1995, he assumed the role of general secretary for the combined district of Varanasi, which included Varanasi and Chandauli.

In 1996, Acharya’s political journey led him to become the district president of the BJP for the Varanasi district. He was also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Development Corporation (UPFDC).

In 2015, Acharya was elected as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC). In recognition of his devoted service and contributions, he was re-elected for a second term as a member of the UP Legislative Council in 2021.

He continued to represent the interests of the people in this capacity until his appointment as the Governor of Sikkim on February 16, 2023. Thereafter, he continued to serve in Sikkim until his appointment as the Governor of Assam and additional charge of the Governor of Manipur.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, congratulated Acharya on assuming the post of the Governor.

The ceremony was also attended by the First Lady of Assam Kumud Devi, Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary; ministers of the state government, MLAs and government officials.