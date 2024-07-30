Big B apologises for confusing ‘Akayla’ scene with ‘Agneepath’ in social media post

Shillong, July 30: Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, has made another unintentional error in his social media post.

The senior actor recently shared a video on his Instagram citing a clip from his film ‘Agneepath’, and juxtaposed it with a more recent video of himself running away from the camera. The actor meant that hustle is eternal and even at such an age, he is actively running around for his work given his passion for cinema.

All looked good until some of his fans commented that the first clip in the video was not from ‘Agneepath’ but ‘Akayla’.

The senior actor soon corrected himself as he admitted being wrong about the film. Taking to the Stories section of his Instagram, the actor wrote, “Apologies … that picture I posted of running saying from Agneepath .. wrong! It’s from AKAYLA thank you well-wishers”.

‘Agneepath’ is considered one of the most iconic films of Big B. The film tells the story of the lead character, who sets out to avenge the death of his father and the injustices done to his family by joining the Mumbai underworld.

Big B had to dub twice for the film because earlier his voice wasn’t working out for the character. The film was later remade into the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Agneepath’.

It also starred Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kanika Tiwari, Om Puri and Zarina Wahab in lead roles. Katrina Kaif also starred in a special appearance in the chartbuster track ‘Chikni Chameli’. (IANS)