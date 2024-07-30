Tuesday, July 30, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shehnaaz Gill is ‘sunshine in a yellow dress’ in new Insta photos

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 30: The ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame diva Shehnaaz Gill has shared some mesmerising pictures in yellow ethnic attire, calling herself “sunshine.”

 

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz, who has 18.3 million followers, posted a series of pictures in which she is wearing a yellow Anarkali suit paired with a matching dupatta.

 

For makeup, she opted for a natural look with nude pink lips, black eyeliner, and blushed cheeks. Her hair was half-tied and left open, and she completed the look with small droplet earrings.

 

Shehnaaz gave the geotag of Fresno, California.

 

The actress shared the post with the caption: “Sunshine in a yellow dress,” followed by a sun emoji.

 

The post was liked by Varun Dhawan.

 

Fans commented on the post, with one saying, “Cuteness overload,” and another adding, “Ladoo peela colour…”

 

One fan also remarked, “Queen of our hearts.”

 

On the professional front, Shehnaaz began her modelling career with the 2015 music video ‘Shiv Di Kitaab’. In 2017, she made her debut in the Punjabi film ‘Sat Shri Akaal England’.

 

She has appeared in films like ‘Kala Shah Kala’, ‘Daaka’, ‘Honsla Rakh’, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, and most recently ‘Thank You for Coming’.

 

Shehnaaz has also been featured in several music videos, including ‘Maar Kar Gayi’, ‘Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan’, ‘Je Haan Ni Karni’, ‘Putt Sardaran De’, ‘Lakh Laanhta’, ‘Viah Da Chaa’, ‘Jatt Jaan Vaarda’, ‘Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna’, ‘Jatti Hadd Sekhdi’, ‘Gunday Ik Vaar Fer’, ‘Peg Paun Wele’, ‘Gedi Route’, ‘Shona Shona’, and ‘Habit’. (IANS)

Previous article
Big B apologises for confusing ‘Akayla’ scene with ‘Agneepath’ in social media post
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Assam Governor

Guwahati, July 30: Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in as the 32nd Governor of Assam at a swearing-in...
MEGHALAYA

UGC appreciates USTM for its contribution to Viksit Bharat Youth Campaign

Guwahati, July 30: The University Grants Commission, Ministry of Education has recognized the University of Science and Technology...
MEGHALAYA

New Meghalaya Governor to focus on inclusive development

  Shillong, July 30: The newly-appointed Governor of Meghalaya CH Vijayashankar today said he would take everybody into confidence...
NATIONAL

Death of 3 Hmar youths: HC asks Assam govt to prepare final report

Guwahati, July 30: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to prepare the final report of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Assam Governor

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 30: Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in...

UGC appreciates USTM for its contribution to Viksit Bharat Youth Campaign

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, July 30: The University Grants Commission, Ministry of...

New Meghalaya Governor to focus on inclusive development

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, July 30: The newly-appointed Governor of Meghalaya CH...
Load more

Popular news

Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Assam Governor

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 30: Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in...

UGC appreciates USTM for its contribution to Viksit Bharat Youth Campaign

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, July 30: The University Grants Commission, Ministry of...

New Meghalaya Governor to focus on inclusive development

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, July 30: The newly-appointed Governor of Meghalaya CH...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img