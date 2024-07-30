Tuesday, July 30, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Howrah-Mumbai Mail accident: Bengal Police issue helpline numbers

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 30: West Bengal Police on Tuesday announced 13 helpline numbers at three GRPs in the state following the derailment of the Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Mail in Jharkhand, in which two persons have died and many were injured.

 

Of the 13 helpline numbers, five are at Howrah and Sealdah GRPs each, while three are at Kharagpur GRP.

 

Two persons were killed and 50 others injured after 18 coaches of a train bound for Mumbai derailed in Jharkhand. The Howrah-CSMT Express (train number 12810) derailed between Rajkharsawan and Badabambo stations at around 4 a.m., 80 km from Jamshedpur in the Chakradharpur railway division of Jharkhand.

 

Most of the passengers were sleeping at the time of the accident. Suddenly, a loud noise and jolts were felt as several coaches derailed one after another. Panic ensued inside the train as people scrambled to save their lives. Many passengers sleeping on the upper berths fell, and luggage was scattered everywhere.

 

Anxious relatives of the passengers gathered at the Howrah station and were seeking information about the fate of their near ones travelling by the train.

 

Meanwhile, two long-distance trains, Howrah Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express and Kantabanji Ispat Express, which were supposed to depart from Howrah Station on Tuesday morning, have been cancelled.

 

At the same time the departure time of a number trains have been rescheduled. The route for several long-distance trains, both in the up and down sections, will be diverted.

 

The train operations on the Tatanagar-Chakradharpur section of the South Eastern Railway have been halted due to the accident. Several trains have been cancelled, and some are being run on alternative routes. (IANS)

Previous article
There is a need for offensive operations: ADGP Jammu
Next article
Navi Mumbai girl murder case: Police nab prime suspect from Karnataka
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Paris Olympics: ‘Focusing to play every match with my best effort’, says Manika after reaching pre-quarters

Shillong, July 30: Indian table tennis star Manika Batra expressed her joy after becoming the first Indian paddler...
News Alert

Jharkhand train accident: CM Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre over ‘mismanagement’

Shillong, July 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack against the Centre following the...
News Alert

Death toll due to heavy rain in China rises to four

Shillong, July 30: Death toll in the torrential rain in China's Hunan Province has risen to four, while...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Big B apologises for confusing ‘Akayla’ scene with ‘Agneepath’ in social media post

Shillong, July 30: Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, has made another unintentional error in his social media post.   The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Paris Olympics: ‘Focusing to play every match with my best effort’, says Manika after reaching pre-quarters

SPORTS 0
Shillong, July 30: Indian table tennis star Manika Batra...

Jharkhand train accident: CM Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre over ‘mismanagement’

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Death toll due to heavy rain in China rises to four

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 30: Death toll in the torrential rain...
Load more

Popular news

Paris Olympics: ‘Focusing to play every match with my best effort’, says Manika after reaching pre-quarters

SPORTS 0
Shillong, July 30: Indian table tennis star Manika Batra...

Jharkhand train accident: CM Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre over ‘mismanagement’

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Death toll due to heavy rain in China rises to four

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 30: Death toll in the torrential rain...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img