Tuesday, July 30, 2024
spot_img
Business

India-made telecom equipment now being exported to more than 100 nations

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 30: Designed and manufactured in India, telecom equipment are now being exported to over 100 countries, the Centre has informed.

 

Last year, the country exported telecom equipment and services worth more than $18.2 billion.

 

“Many of our homegrown telecom companies have made their mark in Western nations, including the US, despite fierce global competition,” said Madhu Arora, Member (Technology), Digital Communications Commission, Department of Telecom.

 

“The Indian Army has recently integrated its first indigenous chip-based 4G mobile base station, developed by our own R&amp;D firms,” she informed.

 

Addressing the ‘Defence Sector ICT Conclave’ in the national capital where 18 companies showcased their products, Arora said Information and communications technology (ICT) forms the backbone of defence operations.

 

“India’s vibrant ICT sector, marked by innovation and integrity, has established a significant presence over the past decades. The Indian ICT industry is providing solutions to the world, showcasing India’s leadership in this domain,” the senior official remarked.

 

Abhishek Singh, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, said the MEA is actively working to enhance cooperation with Africa in the ICT sector.

 

“By focusing on emerging technologies like AI and blockchain, we aim to address specific challenges faced by African countries,” he noted.

 

India has emerged as one of the top five investors in Africa, with cumulative investments of around $75 billion.

 

Several Indian companies have been instrumental in driving digital transformation across the continent.

 

According to Sandeep Aggarwal, Immediate Past Chairman, Telecom Equipment &amp; Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC), ICT is critical for maintaining the sovereignty and integrity of India.

 

India, with its long-standing cooperation and respect for African sovereignty, is a reliable partner in this field.

 

“Our expertise in data analytics and artificial intelligence empowers our defence forces with predictive insights and actionable intelligence, enhancing decision-making and operational effectiveness in the front,” Aggarwal mentioned. (IANS)

Previous article
Over 1.4 lakh recognised startups in India created more than 15.5 lakh direct jobs
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Paris Olympics: ‘Focusing to play every match with my best effort’, says Manika after reaching pre-quarters

Shillong, July 30: Indian table tennis star Manika Batra expressed her joy after becoming the first Indian paddler...
News Alert

Jharkhand train accident: CM Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre over ‘mismanagement’

Shillong, July 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack against the Centre following the...
News Alert

Death toll due to heavy rain in China rises to four

Shillong, July 30: Death toll in the torrential rain in China's Hunan Province has risen to four, while...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Big B apologises for confusing ‘Akayla’ scene with ‘Agneepath’ in social media post

Shillong, July 30: Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, has made another unintentional error in his social media post.   The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Paris Olympics: ‘Focusing to play every match with my best effort’, says Manika after reaching pre-quarters

SPORTS 0
Shillong, July 30: Indian table tennis star Manika Batra...

Jharkhand train accident: CM Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre over ‘mismanagement’

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Death toll due to heavy rain in China rises to four

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 30: Death toll in the torrential rain...
Load more

Popular news

Paris Olympics: ‘Focusing to play every match with my best effort’, says Manika after reaching pre-quarters

SPORTS 0
Shillong, July 30: Indian table tennis star Manika Batra...

Jharkhand train accident: CM Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre over ‘mismanagement’

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Death toll due to heavy rain in China rises to four

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 30: Death toll in the torrential rain...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img