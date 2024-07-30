New Meghalaya Governor to focus on inclusive development

Shillong, July 30: The newly-appointed Governor of Meghalaya CH Vijayashankar today said he would take everybody into confidence and focus on development of the state.

The Governor was addressing the media following his oath-taking ceremony.

Assuring the people of Meghalaya of his commitment to inclusivity and development, the Governor said, “I take everybody into confidence here. Not only government, not only bureaucracy. I have no personal agenda here, including political.” He added, “Development of the state is going to be the main focus.”