Tuesday, July 30, 2024
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

UGC appreciates USTM for its contribution to Viksit Bharat Youth Campaign

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, July 30: The University Grants Commission, Ministry of Education has recognized the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) with a Certificate of Appreciation for its outstanding participation and “exemplary efforts” in the Viksit Bharat@2047: Voice of Youth campaign.

Dr. Ashima Mangla, Joint Secretary, UGC-MoE, conveyed in an email yesterday, “The dedication and enthusiasm demonstrated by your institution in engaging the youth and fostering a vision for a developed India by 2047 are truly commendable. The various events, activities, and discussions organized by your institution have played a pivotal role in inspiring students and faculty to contribute towards the nation’s progress and development.”

Dr. Nibedita Paul, Director Outreach Cell of USTM stated that the UGC recognized USTM due to the Students Conference organized on “Disasters and Mitigation with Special Emphasis on North East India” during the month of February 2024, according to a Press release.

“It was a significant event that brought together students to discuss the current situation of disasters in the region and ways to mitigate their impact. One of the key objectives of the conference was to create awareness among the youths about the various disasters that the North East region is vulnerable to and the necessary precautions that can be taken to minimize the impact involving students. There was a serious effort to educate the youths on disaster preparedness, timely evacuation, post-disaster response, and recovery”, she said.

The conference focused on finding innovative and sustainable solutions that are specific to the needs of the region. The conference was an opportunity for policymakers to discuss and devise policies that address the unique challenges of disaster management in the Northeast region to students. The involvement of various government agencies, NGOs, youths, and international organizations will be crucial in ensuring the successful implementation of these policies in a later phase. The Outreach Cell of USTM is one of the strong wings of the Institution and regularly conducts awareness programs among communities in need.

 

 

