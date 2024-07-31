Assam by-polls: Draft electoral rolls published; over 9 lakh voters to cast votes

Guwahati, July 31: Altogether 908857 general electors will be eligible to vote across 1078 polling stations in the by-polls to five Assam Assembly constituencies, the draft electoral rolls, which were published on Tuesday, revealed.

Accordingly, a total of 453981 male voters, 454857 female voters, 19 transgender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the five seats.

Notably, the five seats where the by-polls are scheduled to be held later this year are Samaguri, Sidli, Dholai, Bongaigaon and Behali. The seats had fallen vacant after the incumbents were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

In Dholai (SC) constituency, 1,96,772 general electors (99431 male; 97340 female; one transgender) are eligible to cast their vote in the by-elections which will be conducted across 208 polling stations in the seat.

In Sidli (ST) constituency, the voters’ list includes 216983 general electors (107802 male; 109177 female and four transgender) who are eligible to cast their votes across 273 polling stations.

In Bongaigaon constituency, 182354 voters (89510 male; 92842 female and two transgender) are eligible to cast their votes across 246 polling stations.

Likewise, in the Behali seat, a total of 132300 general electors (65934 male, 66365 female and one transgnder) are eligible to cast their votes across 154 polling stations, while in the Samaguri seat, a total of 180448 voters (91304 male, 89133 female and 11 transgender) will be eligible to vote in 197 polling stations.

It may be recalled that Assam chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Goel had on July 19 informed that the by-elections to the five Assembly constituencies would adhere to the pre-delimitation boundaries.

Filing of claims and objections began on July 30 and will conclude on August 10, 2024.

“The date of final publication of the electoral roll has been scheduled on August 20, 2024,” Goel informed.

Notably, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates for the by-elections.