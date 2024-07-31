Thursday, August 1, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Assam by-polls: Draft electoral rolls published; over 9 lakh voters to cast votes

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, July 31: Altogether 908857 general electors will be eligible to vote across 1078 polling stations in the by-polls to five Assam Assembly constituencies, the draft electoral rolls, which were published on Tuesday, revealed.

Accordingly, a total of 453981 male voters, 454857 female voters, 19 transgender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the five seats.

Notably, the five seats where the by-polls are scheduled to be held later this year are Samaguri, Sidli, Dholai, Bongaigaon and Behali. The seats had fallen vacant after the incumbents were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

In Dholai (SC) constituency, 1,96,772 general electors (99431 male; 97340 female; one transgender) are eligible to cast their vote in the by-elections which will be conducted across 208 polling stations in the seat.

In Sidli (ST) constituency, the voters’ list includes 216983 general electors (107802 male; 109177 female and four transgender) who are eligible to cast their votes across 273 polling stations.

In Bongaigaon constituency, 182354 voters (89510 male; 92842 female and two transgender) are eligible to cast their votes across 246 polling stations.

Likewise, in the Behali seat, a total of 132300 general electors (65934 male, 66365 female and one transgnder) are eligible to cast their votes across 154 polling stations, while in the Samaguri seat, a total of 180448 voters (91304 male, 89133 female and 11 transgender) will be eligible to vote in 197 polling stations.

It may be recalled that Assam chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Goel had on July 19 informed that the by-elections to the five Assembly constituencies would adhere to the pre-delimitation boundaries.

Filing of claims and objections began on July 30 and will conclude on August 10, 2024.

“The date of final publication of the electoral roll has been scheduled on August 20, 2024,” Goel informed.

Notably, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates for the by-elections.

Previous article
Iran’s supreme leader vows to avenge Hamas chief’s death in Tehran
Next article
Manipur Assembly session begins, 10 tribal MLAs once again skip house
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Manipur Assembly session begins, 10 tribal MLAs once again skip house

Imphal, July 31: The 13-day-long Manipur Assembly session began on Wednesday while ten tribal MLAs, who have been...
INTERNATIONAL

Iran’s supreme leader vows to avenge Hamas chief’s death in Tehran

Tehran, July 31: Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday vowed to avenge Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh's...
NATIONAL

LoP Rahul, Priyanka to visit Wayanad on August 1 to meet landslide-hit families

New Delhi, July 31: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will visit...
NATIONAL

Deeply saddened: Gautam Adani announces Rs 5 crore contribution for landslide-hit Wayanad

Ahmedabad, July 31: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Wednesday, said he is deeply saddened at...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manipur Assembly session begins, 10 tribal MLAs once again skip house

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 31: The 13-day-long Manipur Assembly session began...

Iran’s supreme leader vows to avenge Hamas chief’s death in Tehran

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, July 31: Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on...

LoP Rahul, Priyanka to visit Wayanad on August 1 to meet landslide-hit families

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 31: The Leader of Opposition (LoP)...
Load more

Popular news

Manipur Assembly session begins, 10 tribal MLAs once again skip house

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 31: The 13-day-long Manipur Assembly session began...

Iran’s supreme leader vows to avenge Hamas chief’s death in Tehran

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, July 31: Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on...

LoP Rahul, Priyanka to visit Wayanad on August 1 to meet landslide-hit families

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 31: The Leader of Opposition (LoP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img