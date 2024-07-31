Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Man of the moment: Diljit’s ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ mints Rs 107.51 crore worldwide

By: Agencies

Mumbai, July 31: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has added another feather to his cap. His recently released film ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ in which he stars opposite another Punjabi superstar Neeru Bajwa, has breached the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box-office.

After 4 weeks of its theatrical run, the film has grossed Rs 107.51 crore worldwide. This marks the highest worldwide collection for a Punjabi film. In India, the film netted Rs 37.7 crore in 32 days as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The high overseas collections of the film can be attributed to a large chunk of the Indian and Punjabi diaspora, and the growing popularity of Diljit given he has been ruling the roost for quite some time. Earlier, he made Ed Sheeran sing in Punjabi during the latter’s India leg of his tour, in Mumbai.

Recently, he also had a sold-out Dil-luminati Tour spanning the United States and Canada. His recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ solidified his international stature. With this, all the films from the ‘Jatt &amp; Juliet’ franchise have become blockbusters, setting a solid ground for more films from the franchise.

‘Jatt &amp; Juliet 3’ is written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and produced by White Hill Studios, Speed Records &amp; Storytime Productions. Meanwhile, Diljit recently teamed up with rapper NLE Choppa for the track ‘Muhammad Ali’.

The track is touted to be an urban pop anthem that’s both invigorating and motivational, encouraging listeners to dance, dream, and defy the odds. The music video blends cultures with an infectious rhythm. The track pays homage to the legendary Muhammad Ali’s power and charisma.

IANS

As row over caste jibe rages in House, Anurag Thakur shares Akhilesh’s old video
Wayanad landslide: Army intensifies rescue operation, death toll reaches 176
