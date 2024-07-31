Wayanad landslide: Army intensifies rescue operation, death toll reaches 176

Wayanad, July 31: The death toll in the landslide-affected Kerala’s Wayanad mounted to 176 on Wednesday even as the Army, Navy and Air Force were engaged in rescue operations and setting up infrastructure, including bridges.

The number of missing people as per the officials was 98. However, many people were searching for their relatives and the estimate is said to be around 200. The worst affected areas include Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu.

The locals from these areas who managed to escape are deeply shattered by the extent of the devastation. Heavy rain at a few places hampered the rescue operations. On Wednesday fresh forces arrived, including Brigadier Arjun Seagan, Commandant of the PARA Regiment Training Centre, and his team.

The team reached the affected site and took charge of the Control Centre at Mepaddi which is about 12 km from Churalmala, one of the worst affected sites. Four Relief Columns of the Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre & 122 TA Battalion (MADRAS) began their operations at 6 a.m. They were divided into two composite teams for joint rescue and extrication of dead bodies and for assistance in setting up the Bailey Bridge at Churalmala.

Another two Columns, including a medical team of the 91 Infantry Battalion landed at Kozhikode late Tuesday night and reached the affected areas. The team is led by CO 23 Maratha Light Infantry. The Engineering Task Force of Madras Engineer Group, Bangalore & C (01 Officer, 02 JCOs & 120 Soldiers) have already reached Churalmala. Equipment to set up a 170-foot bridge is being planned at Churalmala, while a second set of bridge equipment columns along with bailey pier parts is likely to reach by afternoon. The Commandant, MEG Centre will be overseeing the critical bridge activity and will arrive later in the day. Another set of Bailey Bridge from ESD Delhi Cantonment is being airlifted for Kannur by the C-17 Globemaster.

The operation will be coordinated by Captain Puran Singh of the Kannur Defence Security Corps (DSC). Bridge construction materials will be brought to Wayanad in 17 trucks. Bridge equipment along with three sniffer dogs and handlers from Delhi has landed in Kannur and is on its way to the affected areas. The combined defence forces team on Tuesday rescued over 1,000 people and 70 dead bodies recovered by the armed forces last night.

