Wednesday, July 31, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Saleng urges Centre to set up border check points in NE

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 30: Tura Lok Sabha member, Saleng A Sangma has urged the central government to set up check points along the international border in the Northeastern region, including Meghalaya, to stop the smuggling of areca nut, drugs, sugar and to prevent the illegal entry of Rohingyas.
Participating in the general discussion on the Budget in Parliament, Sangma termed the budget as “Sab Ka Naash, Apna Vikas”.
He recalled that the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution for inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and another for implementation of ILP.
Terming the situation of illegal immigration as alarming, he said there is no proper checking in the Northeastern states.
Asserting that the budget has neglected the Northeast and issues of irrigation and flood mitigation in states like Meghalaya and Manipur, he said that there is a lack of initiative for the region.

