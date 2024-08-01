Thursday, August 1, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Assembly dome to be installed by August-end

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 31: The new dome atop the under-construction Assembly building in New Shillong Township will be installed within a month.
A PWD official said the fabrication work for the dome has been completed and the remaining civil works will be completed in two days.
The official said the dome installation process is likely to be completed by August 30.
The project is being implemented by the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd, a public sector undertaking.
It is learnt that the Assembly Secretariat wants to hire fresh contractors for interior works in the central hall of the Assembly which include paneling, wood work, and audio-video work. The remaining work is likely to be completed by December this year, the official added.

Previous article
Over 75,000 ration card applications pending in state
Next article
HYC: Remove Lum Survey encroachers by August 19
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Govt considers SSA non-teaching staff demands as indefinite sit-in begins

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 31: The state government has assured the All Meghalaya SSA Non-Teaching Staff Association, who...
MEGHALAYA

Fresh guidelines for coke plants in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 31: The state government has issued fresh guidelines for the setting up of coke...
MEGHALAYA

Border talks: WKH committee awaits Assam date for site visits

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 31: The West Khasi Hills regional committee on boundary dispute is awaiting a response...
MEGHALAYA

HYC: Remove Lum Survey encroachers by August 19

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 31: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has threatened a “drastic step” to evict the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt considers SSA non-teaching staff demands as indefinite sit-in begins

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 31: The state government has...

Fresh guidelines for coke plants in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 31: The state government has...

Border talks: WKH committee awaits Assam date for site visits

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 31: The West Khasi Hills...
Load more

Popular news

Govt considers SSA non-teaching staff demands as indefinite sit-in begins

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 31: The state government has...

Fresh guidelines for coke plants in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 31: The state government has...

Border talks: WKH committee awaits Assam date for site visits

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 31: The West Khasi Hills...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img