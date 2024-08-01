Assembly dome to be installed by August-end

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 31: The new dome atop the under-construction Assembly building in New Shillong Township will be installed within a month.

A PWD official said the fabrication work for the dome has been completed and the remaining civil works will be completed in two days.

The official said the dome installation process is likely to be completed by August 30.

The project is being implemented by the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd, a public sector undertaking.

It is learnt that the Assembly Secretariat wants to hire fresh contractors for interior works in the central hall of the Assembly which include paneling, wood work, and audio-video work. The remaining work is likely to be completed by December this year, the official added.