HYC: Remove Lum Survey encroachers by August 19

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 31: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has threatened a “drastic step” to evict the illegal settlers from Lum Survey if the authorities concerned fail to do so by August 19.

The warning was issued through a statement after leaders of the HYC met with the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner and the CEO of Shillong Cantonment Board to discuss matters relating to the eviction drive the group carried out on May 23.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said the defence estate officer neither signed any lease agreement with the settlers nor made them tenants on 0.248 acres of land at Lum Survey. “What stopped them from taking action according to the Public Premises Eviction Act?” he asked.

The pressure group was told that the Shillong district and sessions court had stayed the eviction from the entire plot of land.

“Only three people who own certain businesses there went to the court. So, we ask why action has not been taken against the rest of the people when you know are illegal settlers,” Synrem said.

“They also informed us they are confident that the court’s verdict on August 19 will be in their favour and steps will be taken thereafter to evict the squatters,” he said.

In the meeting, the HYC leaders said they would wait till August 19 and will take action if the defence estate officer fails to clear the whole plot.

“The action will be similar to what was done on May 23. We want to ensure Lum Survey is not turned into a hub of illegal activities in Meghalaya,” Synrem said.

Cases were filed against the HYC leaders for carrying out the eviction drive in May. They were also restricted from entering the Lum Survey area.

Synrem said the HYC was compelled to take such a drastic step as members of the organisation came to know that drugs were being supplied across Shillong from the Lum Survey area.