Thursday, August 1, 2024
NATIONAL

IIT Delhi transfers 2 indigenous health technologies to industry

New Delhi, Aug 1: Two indigenous healthcare technologies developed by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) researchers were transferred to industry, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said on Thursday.

The technologies aim to detect prostate cancer and infectious pathogens early. DNA Aptamer for prostate cancer detection was transferred to Swapnil Sinha, HUMMSA Biotech, Kolkata, and photonic chip-based spectrometric biosensor technology for pathogen detection was given to Nitin Zaveri, UNINO Healthcare, Mumbai.

Developed under the MeitY-funded project called Nanoelectronics Network for Research and Applications (NNetRA), the technologies were transferred on July 31, at an event hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. “We envision a future where technology transfer drives innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development.

Measures should be taken to ensure successful adoption, implementation, and commercialisation of technology,” said S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY. The aptamer, developed by Prashant Mishra and team from IIT Delhi is capable of binding to the specific oncogenes and could be useful as theranostics for prostate cancer. On the other hand, the spectrometric biosensor was developed by Joby Joseph and the team from IIT Delhi. It will enable quick and accurate detection of pathogens, thereby aiding in preventing infectious diseases.

IANS

From a TTE in Railways to Olympic medallist: The inspiring journey of Swapnil Kusale
NADA conducts anti-doping education programme for women and men cricketers at NCA
