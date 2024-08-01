Thursday, August 1, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Iran to seek revenge for Hamas chief’s death in ‘well-managed’ way: expert

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 1: Iran would seek revenge for the alleged Israeli assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh in a “well-managed” way without escalating the regional crisis, an Iranian expert said.

 

“We would witness an escalation of tension in the region, but in a managed way,” Hassan Beheshtipour, a Tehran-based international affairs analyst, told Xinhua.

 

Beheshtipour emphasised that intensifying the crisis is not in Iran’s interest nor in that of the resistance groups. He noted Iran’s past actions, such as its measured response to the deadly Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria in early April, as examples of Iran’s strategic approach, Xinhua news agency reported.

 

Haniyeh, who was invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, was killed along with his bodyguard early Wednesday when their residence in Tehran was hit, according to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, which accused Israel of carrying out the “terrorist attack” and vowed “a harsh and painful response.”

 

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Israel had prepared the ground for a “harsh punishment” for itself.

 

The alleged Israeli assassination of Haniyeh occurred a day after Israel claimed that a strike in the Lebanese capital of Beirut had killed Fouad Shokor, Hezbollah’s top military commander.

 

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would respond with overwhelming force to any counter-attacks, following the deaths of Haniyeh and Shokor.

 

He said the country is prepared “for any scenario,” adding it “will exact a very heavy price against any aggression — from any front.” (IANS)

Previous article
Iran’s supreme leader vows to avenge Hamas chief’s death in Tehran
Next article
Israel Defense Forces gear up for any assault by Iran on Israel
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Rajasthan BJP president expresses concern over rise in number of cancer patients

Shillong, August 1: Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore has expressed concern over "the...
News Alert

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Thursday conducting multiple raids in various parts of...
Business

India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Shillong, August 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that India is now their largest market...
News Alert

Cloudburst in Shimla: 36 missing after tragedy, rescue teams start relief work

Shillong, August 1: At least 36 people were missing after a cloudburst in Rampur in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rajasthan BJP president expresses concern over rise in number of cancer patients

Health 0
Shillong, August 1: Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya...

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was...

India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Business 0
Shillong, August 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Load more

Popular news

Rajasthan BJP president expresses concern over rise in number of cancer patients

Health 0
Shillong, August 1: Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya...

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was...

India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Business 0
Shillong, August 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img