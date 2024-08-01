Israel Defense Forces gear up for any assault by Iran on Israel

Shillong, August 1: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have geared up for any Iranian assault on Israel after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday morning.

Sources in Israel’s Defense Minister’s office told IANS that after the statement of Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei about a retaliatory attack on Israel, the IDF has prepared itself for any eventuality.

Iran, according to sources in Israel’s defence ministry, is likely to accelerate attack on it using its proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, and Houtis in the sea.

The killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the public face of Hamas in Tehran where he had rubbed shoulders with other state heads during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Iranian president on Tuesday, had shocked Iran.

Haniyeh, it may be recalled, had a one-to-one meeting with Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Tuesday, hours before he was assassinated.

Israel’s defence ministry sources told IANS that according to its intelligence reports, there could be a few strikes by Iran either directly or through its proxies, and added that Israel was prepared for it.

The Israel Security Council, in its urgent meeting on Wednesday, has ordered the strengthening of its military base in Tel Aviv and Haifa following the open threat by Khamenei. (IANS)