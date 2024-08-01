Thursday, August 1, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Israel Defense Forces gear up for any assault by Iran on Israel

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 1: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have geared up for any Iranian assault on Israel after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday morning.

 

Sources in Israel’s Defense Minister’s office told IANS that after the statement of Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei about a retaliatory attack on Israel, the IDF has prepared itself for any eventuality.

 

Iran, according to sources in Israel’s defence ministry, is likely to accelerate attack on it using its proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, and Houtis in the sea.

 

The killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the public face of Hamas in Tehran where he had rubbed shoulders with other state heads during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Iranian president on Tuesday, had shocked Iran.

 

Haniyeh, it may be recalled, had a one-to-one meeting with Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Tuesday, hours before he was assassinated.

 

Israel’s defence ministry sources told IANS that according to its intelligence reports, there could be a few strikes by Iran either directly or through its proxies, and added that Israel was prepared for it.

 

The Israel Security Council, in its urgent meeting on Wednesday, has ordered the strengthening of its military base in Tel Aviv and Haifa following the open threat by Khamenei. (IANS)

Previous article
Iran to seek revenge for Hamas chief’s death in ‘well-managed’ way: expert
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Rajasthan BJP president expresses concern over rise in number of cancer patients

Shillong, August 1: Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore has expressed concern over "the...
News Alert

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Thursday conducting multiple raids in various parts of...
Business

India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Shillong, August 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that India is now their largest market...
News Alert

Cloudburst in Shimla: 36 missing after tragedy, rescue teams start relief work

Shillong, August 1: At least 36 people were missing after a cloudburst in Rampur in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rajasthan BJP president expresses concern over rise in number of cancer patients

Health 0
Shillong, August 1: Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya...

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was...

India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Business 0
Shillong, August 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Load more

Popular news

Rajasthan BJP president expresses concern over rise in number of cancer patients

Health 0
Shillong, August 1: Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya...

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was...

India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Business 0
Shillong, August 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img