Thursday, August 1, 2024
NATIONAL

Kerala landslide: Toll rises to 167; 191 still missing

By: Agencies

Wayanad, July 31: The death toll in the devastating landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district rose to 167 on Wednesday, while 191 were missing even as the rescue teams intensified efforts to find survivors trapped under the debris on the second day of the search operations.
The Wayanad district administration confirmed 167 deaths in the landslides that occurred in Mundakkai and Chooralmala on Tuesday morning.
Of these, 96 people have been identified: 77 men, 67 women, and 22 children. The gender of one deceased person remains unknown, officials said. (PTI)

Previous article
Manipur Assembly session begins, 10 tribal MLAs once again skip house
