Thursday, August 1, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Wayanad landslide: Death toll reaches 264, rescue teams search for 200 missing

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 1: The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy reached 264, said officials here on Thursday, adding that around 200 people are still missing.

 

More than 1,200 rescue officials began their operations in the morning on the third day of Kerala’s worst-ever natural calamity,

 

The massive rescue operation involving officials from various Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Fire Forces besides locals is currently on in the four worst-affected landslide areas of Wayanad district — Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Pothukalu, which caught thousands of people unawares when two landslides took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

 

A Bailey Bridge is almost nearing completion which will connect the marooned areas between Churalmala and Mundakayil and is expected to speed up the rescue operations.

 

Heavy rain on Wednesday evening hampered the erection of the bridge and on Thursday the sky was clear which favoured the rescue team members.

 

More than 8,000 people have been evacuated safely and put up in around 82 relief camps.

 

According to locals, the death toll is set to rise further as more bodies trapped under debris are being recovered.

 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be arriving in the affected areas. He will also chair an all-party meeting to discuss the massive rehabilitation process to be initiated as practically two villages Churalmala and Mundakayil have been washed away.

 

Also arriving are Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The latter is the Congress candidate after Rahul Gandhi vacated the Lo Sabha seat. (IANS)

Previous article
Kerala landslide: Toll rises to 167; 191 still missing
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Rajasthan BJP president expresses concern over rise in number of cancer patients

Shillong, August 1: Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore has expressed concern over "the...
News Alert

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Thursday conducting multiple raids in various parts of...
Business

India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Shillong, August 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that India is now their largest market...
News Alert

Cloudburst in Shimla: 36 missing after tragedy, rescue teams start relief work

Shillong, August 1: At least 36 people were missing after a cloudburst in Rampur in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rajasthan BJP president expresses concern over rise in number of cancer patients

Health 0
Shillong, August 1: Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya...

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was...

India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Business 0
Shillong, August 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Load more

Popular news

Rajasthan BJP president expresses concern over rise in number of cancer patients

Health 0
Shillong, August 1: Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya...

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was...

India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Business 0
Shillong, August 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img