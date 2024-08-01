Thursday, August 1, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Restrictions for heavy vehicles on AMPT road

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, August 1: In view of damage to a major RCC bridge near Konachar under Agia-Medipara-Phulbari Tura (AMPT) road, the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner has issued certain restrictions on heavy vehicular movement on the said road.

As per the order, all heavy vehicles are prohibited from plying through the damaged bridge while heavy vehicles proceeding from Phulbari towards Singimari, Mankachar, and Mahendraganj are to be diverted at Rajabala towards selsella Road.

All heavy vehicles proceeding from Garobadha towards Singimari, Phulbari, Tikrikilla etc., are to be diverted at the AMPT-GSB junction (Benabazar junction) towards Selsella-Rajaballa while others like essential vehicles such as ambulances, fire trucks, and fuel and LPG carrying trucks (gross vehicle weight up to 9MT) will be allowed to pass over the damaged bridge.

Vehicles having a gross vehicle weight of up to 5 MT and below will be allowed to pass over the damaged bridge as well as those carrying construction materials.

