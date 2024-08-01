Thursday, August 1, 2024
TCH doctors conduct complex eye surgery

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, August 1: A team of doctors from Tura Civil Hospital successfully removed a piece of wood that was lodged below the Right eyeball of a 14-year-old boy after he met with an accident on 24th July 2024.

According to a statement issued here, the operation was successfully conducted by Dr Dexter R Marak, M.Ch Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeon, assisted by Dr Crejitson R Marak Senior Medical and Health Officer, Dr Stevie Jaseng N Sangma MD Anaesthesia, OT nurses Drimchira M Marak and Nancy Ch Marak.

“The patient’s right eye continued to swell due to raised intraocular pressure compromising his vision. Immediately, a CT scan was done and the piece of wood was found inside the patient’s right orbit. The wooden piece was touching the optic nerve and other vital structures in the right orbit of the eye resulting in temporary loss of vision. After removal of the wooden piece,the patient has now regained his vision and has been discharged,” informed Dr Dexter.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of the hospital Dr I C Marak congratulated the team of doctors and OT nurses for the complex surgery and for restoring the patient’s eyesight.

