USTM student dies by suicide

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 31: A student of the University of Science Technology and Management (USTM) allegedly died by suicide at the boys’ hostel of the university on Monday.

Ri-Bhoi police, who are inquiring into the matter, said the 17-year-old deceased, hailing from Goalpara district of Assam, was enrolled in the Class XII Vision 50 course at USTM. The body was found hanging in his room with a yellow-coloured plastic rope.

His roommate was reportedly on medical leave for the past few weeks.