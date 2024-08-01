Govt to recruit 400 home guards

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 31: The state government will shortly launch a recruitment drive to fill up over 400 posts of home guards.

The recruitment process will start by September,” Civil Defence and Home Guards Minister, Comingone Ymbon said on Wednesday.

He said the recruitment will address the shortage of manpower in the Police department and will also help in better traffic management.

The recruitment will be done for the posts of sub-inspectors, guardsman, drivers and non-combatant employees.

Talking about the recent appeal made by around 300 home guard personnel in Tura to the chief minister for clear their pending salaries for four months, Ymbon denied the same and said there are no issues related to their pending salaries.