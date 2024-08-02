Accurate data helps government formulate right policies: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, August 2: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Friday that with correct data from various departments, the state government can formulate accurate policies in different domains.

Stating that technology is very important for data collection and usage, the Chief Minister said at a programme in Shillong, “Using data from different departments and observing the trends will allow the government to make the right policies and interventions efficiently which will have a larger impact.”

He also said that in Meghalaya, a state known for its rich biodiversity and traditional knowledge, implementation of the Biological Diversity Act and its 2023 amendment is important.

“The provisions of the Act will enable us to protect our biological resources and associated traditional knowledge from exploitation and ensure that the local communities benefit from the sustainable use of these resources,” he added.

Sangma also said that the goal of implementing the provisions of the Act in Meghalaya is to foster a sustainable relationship with nature, where conservation and development go hand in hand.

He also expressed pleasure at the results of the recent survey of Meghalaya’s reserve forests conducted using advanced aerial LiDAR and Hyperspectral imaging technologies.

“These cutting-edge methods have enabled an in-depth analysis of Meghalaya’s reserve forests biodiversity, health, and environmental challenges,” he said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that Meghalaya’s new framework involves creating an inventory of its natural assets and assessing the economic value of its ecosystem services, helping develop innovative financial tools, and securing funding for conservation efforts.

“We aim to establish a new revenue model around nature conservation and climate action, ranging from carbon farming and regenerative agriculture to monetising ecosystem services of our forests,” he said. (IANS)