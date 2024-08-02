Friday, August 2, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Accurate data helps government formulate right policies: Conrad Sangma

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 2: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Friday that with correct data from various departments, the state government can formulate accurate policies in different domains.

 

Stating that technology is very important for data collection and usage, the Chief Minister said at a programme in Shillong, “Using data from different departments and observing the trends will allow the government to make the right policies and interventions efficiently which will have a larger impact.”

 

He also said that in Meghalaya, a state known for its rich biodiversity and traditional knowledge, implementation of the Biological Diversity Act and its 2023 amendment is important.

 

“The provisions of the Act will enable us to protect our biological resources and associated traditional knowledge from exploitation and ensure that the local communities benefit from the sustainable use of these resources,” he added.

 

Sangma also said that the goal of implementing the provisions of the Act in Meghalaya is to foster a sustainable relationship with nature, where conservation and development go hand in hand.

 

He also expressed pleasure at the results of the recent survey of Meghalaya’s reserve forests conducted using advanced aerial LiDAR and Hyperspectral imaging technologies.

 

“These cutting-edge methods have enabled an in-depth analysis of Meghalaya’s reserve forests biodiversity, health, and environmental challenges,” he said.

 

The Chief Minister also mentioned that Meghalaya’s new framework involves creating an inventory of its natural assets and assessing the economic value of its ecosystem services, helping develop innovative financial tools, and securing funding for conservation efforts.

 

“We aim to establish a new revenue model around nature conservation and climate action, ranging from carbon farming and regenerative agriculture to monetising ecosystem services of our forests,” he said. (IANS)

Previous article
Biden administration convinced Iran will attack Israel in next few days
Next article
Mizoram, Assam to hold ministerial-level meeting on Aug 9 to resolve border dispute
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

SC issues notice on PIL against guidelines curbing transgenders, female sex workers, gay men from donating blood

New Delhi, Aug 2: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging...
News Alert

1st ODI: Nissanka, Wellalage fifties carry Sri Lanka to 230/8 against India

Colombo, August 2: Pathum Nissanka continued his fine run of form by hitting 56 off 75 balls, while...
NATIONAL

Mizoram, Assam to hold ministerial-level meeting on Aug 9 to resolve border dispute

Aizawl, Aug 2: A ministerial-level meeting of the Mizoram and Assam governments will be held in Aizawl on...
Business

Hiring in India up 12 pc in July, strong growth across sectors

Shillong, August 2: Hiring in India saw a 12 per cent increase in July compared to the same...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SC issues notice on PIL against guidelines curbing transgenders, female sex workers, gay men from donating blood

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 2: The Supreme Court on Friday...

1st ODI: Nissanka, Wellalage fifties carry Sri Lanka to 230/8 against India

News Alert 0
Colombo, August 2: Pathum Nissanka continued his fine run...

Mizoram, Assam to hold ministerial-level meeting on Aug 9 to resolve border dispute

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, Aug 2: A ministerial-level meeting of the Mizoram...
Load more

Popular news

SC issues notice on PIL against guidelines curbing transgenders, female sex workers, gay men from donating blood

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 2: The Supreme Court on Friday...

1st ODI: Nissanka, Wellalage fifties carry Sri Lanka to 230/8 against India

News Alert 0
Colombo, August 2: Pathum Nissanka continued his fine run...

Mizoram, Assam to hold ministerial-level meeting on Aug 9 to resolve border dispute

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, Aug 2: A ministerial-level meeting of the Mizoram...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img