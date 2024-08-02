Friday, August 2, 2024
Biden administration convinced Iran will attack Israel in next few days

Washington, Aug 2 (IANS/Adnkronos): The Biden administration is convinced that Iran will attack Israel in the coming days and is preparing to help it repel it , three American sources told Axios, according to which the Iranian attack – in retaliation for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran – could follow the same pattern as the one conducted on April 13, but potentially larger, could involve the Lebanese Hezbollah.

But the administration fears that, unlike four months ago, it may be more difficult to mobilise the same regional and international coalition that helped Israel defend itself from the swarm of drones and missiles launched in April, reports Adnkronos news agency.

The killing of Ismail Haniyeh “does not help” efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza with Hamas, US President Joe Biden admitted, speaking to reporters at the Andrews air base where he went to welcome prisoners exchanged with Russia.

Biden – who yesterday had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – said he was “very concerned” about the latest escalation of tensions in the Middle East. “We have a ceasefire base, it has to go forward and they have to go forward,” the president urged again, in a reference to the phone call with Netanyahu, which he called “very direct.”

Ismail Haniyeh will be buried in Qatar today. The body of the Hamas political leader arrived in Doha yesterday from Iran, after thousands of people attended his funeral in Tehran. According to Hamas and Qatari state media, the funeral prayer will be held after the Friday prayer at Qatar’s national mosque, followed by burial in the city of Lusail.

