By Yajurvindra Singh

July 31, 2024 was a sad day for Indian cricket and for many former and present cricketers. The reason was the untimely demise of one of the gutsiest cricketers who ever played the game, Aunshuman Gaekwad.

He was a daring cricketer with roots from the historical times of the Maratha. Facing the fastest of bowlers sans a helmet and never flinching from the head and body blows that he withstood was the hallmark of his career.

However, one forgets that he possessed all the skills and techniques as well along with it. Cricketers in the past needed to be tough, brave and courageous. Technique and skill were always helpful, however, to play pacers hurling the ball at over 90 miles an hour, with only thin pads and barely protective gloves on uncovered wickets, needed guts galore. Aunshu had it in abundance.

In 1975, on his debut at the famous Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata against the mighty West Indian attack, who were causing havoc amongst the Indian cricketers, in came a university lad who fearlessly faced the onslaught and made his presence felt. In the very next match, he made a fighting 80 runs that helped India win the game against the reigning World Champion. Son of former Indian cricket captain, D.K. Gaekwad, Aunshu went on to wear several hats for Indian cricket as a player, coach, manager, administrator, selector and finally the President of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA), a company set up for the benefit of former International and First-class cricketers.

He would have been a good example for the renowned lateral thinker famous for his 6 Thinking hats, Edward De Bono. I was truly privileged to have played with and against Aunshuman Gaekwad. He was a friend and one who was always there to support, advise and listen to you in your hour of need.

During the dreaded COVID epidemic, several former cricketers and their wives suffered financial difficulties. Aunshu took it upon himself and arranged to collect over Rs 60 lakh for the ICA to help the needy. A team effort as he called it. However, he was a true leader and captain and one who never believed in taking any personal credit. That is precisely why he led his state, Baroda, the West Zone both the University and the Senior side, and several other sides to victory.

It was just last year in May 2023 that his book “Guts Amidst Bloodbath” was published. It was an appropriate title especially when one relates to the serious blow to the head that he received in the West Indies at Kingston Oval in 1976 through the bowling of Michael Holding. For most cricketers, an injury of such a magnitude would have had them throw in the towel and call it a day. However, the great Maratha warrior had nothing to deter him and he went on to play for India till 1987.

His book launch at the CCI was a roaring success. To have the three big legends of Indian cricket — Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev — present is a rare, glorious and unforgettable occasion. The room also had the presence of Gundappa Vishwanath, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Roger Binny, Zaheer Khan, and Karsan Ghavri and that itself showcased the respect that he commanded among his peers.

It was during our tour in 1979 that I also got a glimpse of the concerned sacrifice that he so quietly exhibited during our match against Nottinghamshire. The county side had prepared a green wicket with plenty of grass to assist their pace bowlers. They had the great Sir Richard Hadlee and Clive Rice as the two front-line bowlers with three other pacers to follow. While getting off the bus at the ground, Aunshu’s glasses fell and he stepped on them. His second pair was in the hotel so he asked our captain Venkataraghavan if he could go back to get it. “Nothing doing”, was the reply from him and India decided to bat first and he was asked to open the innings. I was one of the only ones to witness the incident and was worried as to how Aunshu would be able to counter the pacers without his spectacles. His words still linger in my mind, “One has to at times sacrifice for the team as it is not fair for someone else to take my place on a track such as this”.

He hung on for an hour and that to me was a heroic deed. Coming from an illustrious cricketing family, he relayed to me how from the very onset of his cricket career, he had to face challenges to prove himself. He started his initial career as a bowler and went on to become an Indian batter of repute. Gavaskar and Gaekwad were the two ‘Gs’ who opened for India on 49 occasions They were born in the same Purandare Clinic in Mumbai, although three years apart.

They both had the word G in all respects, “Guts, Glory and Grace”. Rest in Peace my friend, you will always be remembered by all who have been touched by you. After all, you have been the greatest and the most famous cricketer who played from the royal house of Baroda.

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former India cricketer. The views expressed are personal)

