IIM forges strategic global partnership for academic excellence

SHILLONG, Aug 1: In another major step towards global expansion and academic excellence, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong has formed a strategic partnership with Middlesex University Dubai. The formal agreement was signed by Director, Professor DP Goyal of IIM Shillong, and Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director, Professor, Middlesex University Dubai, Cedwyn Fernandes.

This partnership is set to establish a robust framework for collaborative academic initiatives, cultural exchanges, and research projects.

The collaboration aims to enrich student experiences through exchange programmes, joint degree offerings, experiential learning opportunities, joint research initiatives, faculty development programmes, and sharing of knowledge and expertise.