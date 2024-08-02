Govt relaxes weight restriction on Umiam bridge

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 1: The state government on Thursday announced relaxation in the weight limit of vehicles on the newly-renovated Umiam Dam and bridge.

Commissioner & Secretary of Transport Department, Sanjay Goyal said vehicles with height of up to 2.8 metres and single-axle vehicles with gross weight (including the load) not exceeding nine metric tonnes will be allowed to ply on the bridge.

Following the opening of the dam, the government had restricted the movement of vehicles only up to 4 MT.