Saturday, August 3, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ameesha on 'Gadar 2' re-release for hearing impaired: Hopes it inspires inclusive cinema

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 3: The blockbuster film ‘Gadar 2’ is set for a re-release in theatres with features for hearing-impaired viewers, and actress Ameesha Patel, who plays the female lead in the film, has praised the initiative and urged other filmmakers to follow suit.

 

‘Gadar 2’ will be screened with Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation at select cinemas across the country.

 

This move aims to provide an immersive cinematic experience for differently-abled audiences.

 

Commenting on the initiative, Ameesha said: “Being a part of the Gadar films has been an incredible journey for me. It feels great to be able to bring the story of Sakina back on the big screen for a special audience that does not get enough opportunities to fully enjoy cinema as the rest of us, and I hope this initiative will inspire other filmmakers to make cinema more inclusive and accessible.”

 

For this initiative, Zee Studios has partnered with India Signing Hands ahead of the film’s first anniversary, and the film will be screened across PVR cinemas on August 4.

 

Sunny Deol expressed his feelings, saying, “ ‘Gadar 2’ is a film that has and always will have a special place in my heart. It’s overwhelming to see the continued love and support from audiences a year after its release. This re-release with Indian Sign Language interpretation will allow the film to touch the hearts of even more audiences this time.”

 

‘Gadar 2’ is set against the backdrop of the third Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 and follows the heroic journey of Tara Singh (played by Sunny Deol) as he crosses the border to rescue his son, Charanjeet (played by Utkarsh Sharma).

 

The film was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023, alongside ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, and ‘Animal’. It earned Rs 686 crore worldwide and became an all-time blockbuster. (IANS)

Rajkummar Rao says ‘Stree 2’ is ‘bigger, adventurous and thrilling’
