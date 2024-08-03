Saturday, August 3, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rajkummar Rao says ‘Stree 2’ is ‘bigger, adventurous and thrilling’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 3: Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao shared that his upcoming film ‘Stree 2’ is “a little bigger, more adventurous, and thrilling.”

 

While promoting the film in Lucknow, Rajkummar responded to a question by IANS, saying, “You will get to see more comedy than in ‘Stree’. You’ve probably seen it in the trailer… It is very funny. It’s the same world and the same people.”

 

The 39-year-old star said that with ‘Stree 2’, the audience “will get to see the same honesty and love in the film.”

 

“It features a song by our brother Pawan that has become a bumper hit everywhere. There is a lot of comedy and a bit of horror. ‘Stree’ received so much love from people that we decided to expand the world. So, we made it a little more bigger, adventurous, and thrilling.”

 

Shraddha Kapoor, when asked about her expectations for the film, said: “Main yeh chahati hun ki ‘Stree 2’ film ko bahut zyada pyaar mile kiyunki woh manoranjan mila hai logon ko pahele part se (I want ‘Stree 2’ to receive a lot of love because the first part provided so much entertainment to people. I want families to enjoy the film together).”

 

‘Stree 2’ is a horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’.

 

Apart from Rajkummar and Shraddha, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. It is slated to release on August 15.

 

When asked about the second instalment of the 2017 romantic comedy film ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, Rajkummar responded, “I am also waiting for a good story because we received a lot of love from UP. If we get a good story, then Sattu Bhaiya will definitely come back.”

 

Directed by Ratnaa Sinha, the film also stars Kriti Kharbanda and follows the story of Satyendra and Aarti, who fall in love through a marriage proposal. (IANS)

