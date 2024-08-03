Saturday, August 3, 2024
spot_img
CRIME

Cybercrime crackdown in Ahmedabad in 2024: 101 cases, 155 arrests, Rs 170 mn recovered

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 3: The Cyber Crime police station in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has recorded 101 cases of cybercrime this year, officials said.

 

 

Officials shared the data on Friday that 155 accused were arrested as of now in 2024 and the police recovered nearly Rs 170 million for the victims of online fraud.

 

Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner G.S. Malik and cybercrime police officers shared this data on Friday.

 

Government data indicates online fraud of around Rs 3 billion in Gujarat last year.

 

“The police have improved the freezing policy. Now, they freeze only the amount involved in the fraud so that the general public does not face difficulties due to frozen bank accounts. This measure aids in tackling online fraudsters effectively, providing substantial assistance to the public,” sources said.

 

This year, Gujarat Police organised a programme to return money to the victims of online fraud.

 

In 2024 alone, 101 cases of cybercrime were registered in Ahmedabad.

 

“The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch operated in two ways: prevention and detection. They arrested about 155 accused related to these crimes. To prevent fraudsters from exploiting the victims’ money, the police froze the funds. They assisted the victims through people’s courts, obtaining 2,998 court orders and returning around Rs 170 million to the victims,” said the official government data. (IANS)

Previous article
Series of horrific crimes against minors leave Andhra shaken
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

EV registration up over 43 pc in FY24, Rs 17,896 crore invested: Centre

Shillong, August 3: The number of electric vehicles (EVs) registered in FY24 increased significantly by 42.06 per cent...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rajkummar Rao says ‘Stree 2’ is ‘bigger, adventurous and thrilling’

Shillong, August 3: Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao shared that his upcoming film 'Stree 2' is “a little bigger,...
News Alert

Over 4.85L had ‘Darshan’ at Amarnath cave shrine in 35 days

Shillong, August 3: As more than 4.85 lakh pilgrims already performed the annual Amarnath Yatra during the last...
INTERNATIONAL

Hezbollah, Israeli army engage in fierce exchange of fire

Shillong, August 3:  A fierce exchange of fire broke out between Hezbollah and the Israeli army along the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EV registration up over 43 pc in FY24, Rs 17,896 crore invested: Centre

Technology 0
Shillong, August 3: The number of electric vehicles (EVs)...

Rajkummar Rao says ‘Stree 2’ is ‘bigger, adventurous and thrilling’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 3: Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao shared that...

Over 4.85L had ‘Darshan’ at Amarnath cave shrine in 35 days

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 3: As more than 4.85 lakh pilgrims...
Load more

Popular news

EV registration up over 43 pc in FY24, Rs 17,896 crore invested: Centre

Technology 0
Shillong, August 3: The number of electric vehicles (EVs)...

Rajkummar Rao says ‘Stree 2’ is ‘bigger, adventurous and thrilling’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 3: Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao shared that...

Over 4.85L had ‘Darshan’ at Amarnath cave shrine in 35 days

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 3: As more than 4.85 lakh pilgrims...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img