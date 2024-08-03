Cybercrime crackdown in Ahmedabad in 2024: 101 cases, 155 arrests, Rs 170 mn recovered

Shillong, August 3: The Cyber Crime police station in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has recorded 101 cases of cybercrime this year, officials said.

Officials shared the data on Friday that 155 accused were arrested as of now in 2024 and the police recovered nearly Rs 170 million for the victims of online fraud.

Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner G.S. Malik and cybercrime police officers shared this data on Friday.

Government data indicates online fraud of around Rs 3 billion in Gujarat last year.

“The police have improved the freezing policy. Now, they freeze only the amount involved in the fraud so that the general public does not face difficulties due to frozen bank accounts. This measure aids in tackling online fraudsters effectively, providing substantial assistance to the public,” sources said.

This year, Gujarat Police organised a programme to return money to the victims of online fraud.

“The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch operated in two ways: prevention and detection. They arrested about 155 accused related to these crimes. To prevent fraudsters from exploiting the victims’ money, the police froze the funds. They assisted the victims through people’s courts, obtaining 2,998 court orders and returning around Rs 170 million to the victims,” said the official government data. (IANS)