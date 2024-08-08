Thursday, August 8, 2024
CRIME

Two from Punjab posing as police officers arrested in Kashmir

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 8:  The J&K Police said on Thursday that it has arrested two persons from Punjab who were posing as police officers.

 

“Two residents of Punjab were arrested in Srinagar city on Wednesday for impersonating police officers. They were found roaming in the Nehru Park area of Srinagar. Police have started an investigation and a case has also been registered in this,” officials said.

 

More details are awaited.

 

It must be mentioned that last year, a person from Gujarat was arrested months after he deceived the local administration posing as a senior officer of the PMO.

 

Kiran Patel, the conman from Gujarat managed to cheat people in Kashmir by promising them government jobs and business deals and even promising civil and police officers better postings.

 

Kiran Patel also posted videos and pictures of his visits to various parts of J&amp;K and Gujarat. On his Twitter account, he described himself as a “PHD (Commonwealth Uni, Virginia) MBA (IIM TRICHY), M. Tech (Computer Science), B. E. Computer (L D Engineering), Thinker, Strategist, Analyst, Campaign Manager”.

 

He allegedly duped several people of more than Rs 5 crore as per the cases of cheating registered against him in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and other places.

 

Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) finally joined the probe along with the J&amp;K Police to investigate how he operated his network and who helped him by giving him access to the officials and functionaries in the government. (IANS)

