Saturday, August 3, 2024
Politics

K'taka BJP Prez seeks devine blessings ahead of anti-corruption march today

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 3: Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra took blessings of goddess Chamundeshwari at Mysuru ahead of the seven-day ‘padayatra’ set to begin on Saturday, from the outskirts of Bengaluru to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s native place.

 

Vijayendra has said that his party along with the NDA ally JD-S, will begin the seven-day padayatra on Saturday from Bengaluru to Mysuru (CM Siddaramaiah’s native place), to fight against corruption cases involving the Congress-led state government.

 

Addressing the press, Vijayendra said on Friday: “The ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padayatra, organised jointly by BJP and JD-S will start tomorrow morning (August 3).”

 

Former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and JD-S leader and Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy will launch the march.

 

It will begin from Manjunatha Convention Hall near Kengeri Kempamma Temple in Bengaluru at 8:30 a.m. on August 3 and conclude on August 10.

 

Vijayendra said that the padayatra is expected to attract a minimum of 8,000 to 10,000 people daily from all parts of the state.

 

“The Congress government functioning in the state is corrupt and involved in scams. It is “anti-poor” and discriminatory against marginalised communities. The Congress government has delivered zero development and is ineffective,” he said.

 

He accused the Congress government of betraying and looting marginalised communities’ funds.

 

“We have fought against this in and out of the state Legislature alongside the BJP and JD-S. We demand that Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah answer our questions regarding the corruption cases in the state,” he asserted. (IANS)

Owaisi expresses displeasure over treatment meted out to Muslims
