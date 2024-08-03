Saturday, August 3, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Rescue team sent to China’s Sichuan after flash flood, mudslide

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 3: China’s Ministry of Emergency Management on Saturday dispatched a working team to southwest China’s Sichuan Province to guide rescue efforts after a flash flood and mudslide.

 

The ministry said it has also sent 268 people and 65 vehicles from the Sichuan Fire and Rescue Department and 55 people and 35 sets of equipment from China Anneng Construction Group Co., Ltd. to help in the rescue efforts, Xinhua news agency. reported

 

Two people were killed, eight injured, and 12 others were missing after a flash flood and mudslide took place early in the morning on Saturday in Ridi Village, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

 

A tunnel bridge collapsed during a flash flood and mudslide. The collapse caused three vehicles to fall, carrying six people. One person was rescued, and five others remained missing as of 11 a.m. local time Saturday, local authorities said.

 

The bridge connecting two tunnels on an expressway collapsed at around 3:30 a.m. at the section between Kangding City and Luding County of the Ya’an-Kangding expressway, according to the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture’s publicity department. (IANS)

Hezbollah, Israeli army engage in fierce exchange of fire
To Lam elected as Vietnam’s party general secretary
