Sunday, August 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

8,205 UG & PG students awarded degrees at 39th VIT convocation

SHILLONG, Aug 3: As many as 8,205 undergraduate and postgraduate students were conferred with degrees during the 39th annual convocation of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Saturday.
According to a statement here, 357 PhD scholars were also awarded degrees while gold medals were given away to 65 candidates.
The programme was attended by Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), National Board of Accreditation (NBA), Executive Committee-National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) as the chief guest.
In his address, Sahasrabudhe exhorted young graduates to be constant learners and strive to improve their employability.
“Becoming multi-dimensional, acquiring skills and developing the right attitude would help in their career prospects and development,” Prof. Sahasrabudhe said.
“Jobs are plenty and whichever profession you choose, how you become multi-dimensional and develop yourselves is important. For instance, those with mechanical or civil engineering as basic background could think of pursuing courses in Computer Science or Internet of Things and thus improve their employability,” he added.
He also urged the young graduates to be visionary.
“Have a vision. There’s no dearth of opportunities if you are a constant learner,” he said, adding that they should equip themselves to seize the opportunities, especially at a time when India was inching towards becoming the third-largest economy.
VIT Founder and Chancellor, Dr. G. Viswanathan, underscored the role of educational institutions, government and private sectors in further improving the education scenario.
“The rural, poor and middle-class should be encouraged with scholarships to pursue higher education. Also, the spending on higher education and research should be enhanced,” he said, highlighting the VIT’s role in providing scholarships to the rural, poor and middle-class sections in pursuing higher education.

HC CJ emphasises ethical standards in legal profession amid AI evolution
Sisters in Solidarity: The unnoticed bonds of everyday friendships
