Sunday, August 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HC CJ emphasises ethical standards in legal profession amid AI evolution

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 3: Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya, Justice S. Vaidyanathan, has stressed the importance of upholding ethical standards in the legal profession amid technological advancements.
The chief justice said this during his address at a symposium on ‘Maintenance of Professional Ethics in Judiciary and Exploring New Boundaries in the Age of Artificial Intelligence’, which was organised by the Meghalaya State Judicial Academy (MSJA) at the High Court of Meghalaya auditorium here on Saturday.
Justice H.S. Thangkhiew of the High Court of Meghalaya, who was also part of the programme, emphasised the profound impact that artificial intelligence (AI) has been having on various aspects of society, including the judiciary.
He highlighted the need for the judiciary to adapt to these changes while ensuring that ethical standards are maintained in the integration of AI technologies.
Meanwhile, Hardik Dave, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Indika AI, delivered a presentation during a technical session titled ‘The Verdict on AI: Can Machines Enhance and Not Replace Human Judges?’
In his address, Dave provided a unique perspective on the evolving intersection of artificial intelligence and the judiciary.
He emphasised that AI tools could significantly enhance the efficiency of the judicial system by managing routine tasks, analysing vast amounts of legal data, and providing valuable insights.
However, he stressed that these advancements should complement, not replace, the nuanced and empathetic decision-making capabilities of human judges.
The symposium also featured a panel discussion on ‘Artificial Intelligence: Legal and Practical Challenges in India’, the panellists for which included Don Kitbor Koshy Mihsill, JMFC, East Khasi Hills; R. Kharbihkhiew, Deputy Secretary, District Council Affairs Department; and Hardik Dave, Co-Founder & CEO of Indika AI.

