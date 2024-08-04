Sunday, August 4, 2024
Bengal school job case: Out on bail, TMC legislator summoned by ED on Monday

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Aug 4 : Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Sunday, summoned Trinamool Congress legislator Jiban Krishna Saha, who is currently out on bail, in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

Saha has been asked to be present at ED’s office at the central government office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata by Monday afternoon.

Sources said that the ED officials have summoned him for interrogation related to the irregularities in teaching jobs in state-run schools both in the secondary and higher secondary levels.

Saha was arrested last year by the sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is conducting a parallel probe in the school job case. However, earlier this year, he was released on bail.

ED officials, conducting the money laundering aspect of the scam, have now decided to question him and hence he has been issued notice for interrogation.

Earlier, ED officials questioned Saha’s wife Tagari Saha in this connection.

Jiban Krishna Saha became the headlines in April last year, as during the search operation by the CBI sleuths at his residence in Murshidabad district, he threw off his two mobiles at a pond adjacent to his house.

After a lot of toiling, the CBI officials ultimately were able to recover both mobiles from the pond and retrieve the data.

During that search operations, the CBI sleuths claimed to have recovered documents, both paper and digital, about his involvement with the recruitment of at least 3,200 candidates as teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools in West Bengal.

–IANS

