Sunday, August 4, 2024
NATIONAL

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj condemns rape of 12-year-old in Ayodhya

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) BJP MP from Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj has expressed her concern and condemnation regarding the gang rape of a minor girl in Ayodhya, and the response of certain leaders to the incident.

“What happened to a 12-year-old girl is disgraceful. I am shocked that the MP from Ayodhya claims to know nothing about this incident. The statements from Samajwadi Party leaders are also weird,” she said.

Swaraj thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the steps he has taken and the strict action by the local administration. However, she urged Samajwadi Party to take action against their leaders involved in the incident.

CM Yogi Adityanath met the mother of the Ayodhya gang rape victim on Friday, and assured strict action, saying “the culprits will not be spared at any cost.”

Shortly after that, two police personnel were suspended for not filing the complaint of the victim: Ratna Sharma, the in-charge of Purakalandar police station, and Akhilesh Gupta, the outpost in-charge of Bhadasa.

Two and a half months ago, Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan and his servant Raju offered a job to a 12-year-old girl in their bakery and raped her. They also recorded the misdeed. The case came to light when the girl complained of stomach ache to her family. Upon investigation, the girl was found pregnant.

Moid Khan is reportedly close to Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad.

Officials from the Food and Safety Department conducted a raid on Moid Khan’s bakery on Saturday. They collected food samples from the site for investigation and also demolished the bakery with a bulldozer.

On Sunday, Bansuri Swaraj visited the Rajiv Gandhi Camp slum in Narayan as part of a cleanliness drive. During this campaign, she said: “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the cleanliness campaign in 2014, and today we conducted a cleanliness drive in the slums with our councillor.”

–IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

