Sunday, August 4, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Cong reveals its most probable candidate for Gambegre seat

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 3: The Congress party is poised to field Jingjang M Marak for the vacant Gambegre seat. Tura MP and former MLA of Gambegre, Saleng Sangma, confirmed this to The Shillong Times, stating that Marak is the likely candidate.
In line with party convention, the final approval of the candidate will come from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).
Marak previously contested the 2018 elections from South Tura as an independent candidate but was unsuccessful.
The Tura MP mentioned that the grand-old party has already begun its preparations, with campaigning set to start after the Assembly session.
He also downplayed the challenge from the National People’s Party (NPP), which is expected to field Mehtab Chandee in the bypolls.
“Let anybody contest. It is the people who will vote and decide on who should be the MLA of Gambegre,” Sangma remarked.
The Gambegre seat became vacant following Saleng Sangma’s victory in the Tura Lok Sabha elections and his subsequent resignation from the MLA position.

Previous article
Sisters in Solidarity: The unnoticed bonds of everyday friendships
Next article
Uncertainty over HNLC talks looms
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

‘Nepotism’ in MPSC exam sparks outrage

KSU unhappy with refusal to display candidates’ marks By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 3: A group of Meghalaya Civil Service...
MEGHALAYA

TMC declines to petition Speaker for LoP change

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 3: The Opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) has stated that it will not write to...
MEGHALAYA

Implement original MRSSA: KSU

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 3: The Khasi Students’ Union said the state government should implement the original Meghalaya...
MEGHALAYA

Uncertainty over HNLC talks looms

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 3: The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has continued to maintain a stony silence...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Nepotism’ in MPSC exam sparks outrage

MEGHALAYA 0
KSU unhappy with refusal to display candidates’ marks By Our...

TMC declines to petition Speaker for LoP change

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 3: The Opposition Trinamool Congress...

Implement original MRSSA: KSU

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 3: The Khasi Students’ Union...
Load more

Popular news

‘Nepotism’ in MPSC exam sparks outrage

MEGHALAYA 0
KSU unhappy with refusal to display candidates’ marks By Our...

TMC declines to petition Speaker for LoP change

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 3: The Opposition Trinamool Congress...

Implement original MRSSA: KSU

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 3: The Khasi Students’ Union...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img