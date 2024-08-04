Cong reveals its most probable candidate for Gambegre seat

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 3: The Congress party is poised to field Jingjang M Marak for the vacant Gambegre seat. Tura MP and former MLA of Gambegre, Saleng Sangma, confirmed this to The Shillong Times, stating that Marak is the likely candidate.

In line with party convention, the final approval of the candidate will come from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Marak previously contested the 2018 elections from South Tura as an independent candidate but was unsuccessful.

The Tura MP mentioned that the grand-old party has already begun its preparations, with campaigning set to start after the Assembly session.

He also downplayed the challenge from the National People’s Party (NPP), which is expected to field Mehtab Chandee in the bypolls.

“Let anybody contest. It is the people who will vote and decide on who should be the MLA of Gambegre,” Sangma remarked.

The Gambegre seat became vacant following Saleng Sangma’s victory in the Tura Lok Sabha elections and his subsequent resignation from the MLA position.