Implement original MRSSA: KSU

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 3: The Khasi Students’ Union said the state government should implement the original Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) in letter and spirit.

The state government is examining some observations made by the Ministry of Home Affairs after objecting to the amended version of the MRSSA passed in 2016.

KSU president Lambok Marngar on Saturday said they have no idea about the observations the state government has been talking about. “We just the government to implement the original act in letter and spirit,” he said.

Welcoming the recent amendments to the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Rules, 2020, Marngar said the changes were largely based on the union’s suggestions.

“We welcome the decision but the government should take a final call on MRSSA and even on the ILP (inner line permit),” he said.

Asking the state government to continue pushing for ILP in the state, the KSU chief said they are disappointed that the Centre is still examining the matter despite a resolution adopted by the Assembly in 2019. “The demand for ILP is not new,” he said.

Tourist inflow to

pick up soon

The tourism industry in Meghalaya, hit by the actions of a pressure group, is expected to get a boost from October onwards.

Hotels in Shillong and other tourist destinations in the state usually remain occupied during June-July primarily because of visitors from Assam. However, the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front’s vigilantism against Assam-registered vehicles kept many tourists away.

Some people from the industry said August-September is a dull season and the tourist inflow will pick up from October.

Different tourist associations united following the recent action of the HNYF and vowed to stand against any such move of disturbing tourists in the state.

The associations also apprised Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh of the matter.