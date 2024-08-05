Monday, August 5, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Heavy rain creates havoc in Nongpoh town

By: From Our Correspondent

Nongpoh, August 5: Heavy rain that lasted for several hours today caused severe flooding in many areas of the service lane of National Highway 6 in Nongpoh, turning it into a pond and creating significant difficulties for commuters.

This flooding in parts of Nongpoh town, especially near Bethany Hospital, Umlyngkdait, and the Nongpoh Police Station, is not a new occurrence but a recurring issue during rainy seasons due to inadequate drainage systems.

As witnessed today, vehicles were seen submerged almost halfway in the floodwaters, while two-wheeler vehicles were seen overturned and submerged.

