JOWE Festival in Ri-Bhoi on Aug 13 and 15

NONGPOH, Aug 5: The JOWE Festival 2024, celebrating the progress through community connection, will be held at the Western Ri-Bhoi Sport Association Umsaw, Patharkhmah Playground, on August 13 and 15.

Organised by the Office of the Sub-Divisional Officer, Patharkhmah Civil Sub-Division, supported by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Ri-Bhoi, and funded by the Chief Minister’s Special Grant, the two-day event will have Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun as the chief guest.

The festival will include different activities like inter-school drama on the theme ‘No to drugs’ and a dancing competition (traditional and modern) on the inaugural day. However, on August 15, a football match between Rangdajied FC and Western Ri Bhoi Sport Association will kick off at 11:30 am.

Live music will also be part of the festival with local bands such as Colours, Summersalt and Kyntiewlin Mawphniang taking over the stage. An ethnic fashion show, the Miss and Mr. Western Ri-Bhoi pageant, cooking challenge, DJ’s night are among other items on the extravaganza.