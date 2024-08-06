Tuesday, August 6, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

JOWE Festival in Ri-Bhoi on Aug 13 and 15

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Aug 5: The JOWE Festival 2024, celebrating the progress through community connection, will be held at the Western Ri-Bhoi Sport Association Umsaw, Patharkhmah Playground, on August 13 and 15.
Organised by the Office of the Sub-Divisional Officer, Patharkhmah Civil Sub-Division, supported by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Ri-Bhoi, and funded by the Chief Minister’s Special Grant, the two-day event will have Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun as the chief guest.
The festival will include different activities like inter-school drama on the theme ‘No to drugs’ and a dancing competition (traditional and modern) on the inaugural day. However, on August 15, a football match between Rangdajied FC and Western Ri Bhoi Sport Association will kick off at 11:30 am.
Live music will also be part of the festival with local bands such as Colours, Summersalt and Kyntiewlin Mawphniang taking over the stage. An ethnic fashion show, the Miss and Mr. Western Ri-Bhoi pageant, cooking challenge, DJ’s night are among other items on the extravaganza.

Previous article
Local court grants bail to alleged spy
Next article
MIT University welcomes new semester students at AIBOR-24
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

BANGLADESH BURNS; HASINA FLEES TO INDIA

Army announces formation of interim government DHAKA, Aug 5: With Bangladesh descending into chaos, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina surreptitiously...
MEGHALAYA

State govt imposes night curfew in border areas; BSF ups vigil

BANGLADESH UNREST By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 5: The ongoing unrest in Bangladesh prompted the Meghalaya government and the Border...
MEGHALAYA

Progress in meeting with striking SSA employees

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 5: The Rationalisation Committee of Salaries for all Samagra Shiksha (non-academic) staff at the...
MEGHALAYA

No trace of missing city banker in Ayodhya

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 5: There is no trace of missing Meghalaya Rural Bank (MRB) branch manager Kashish...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BANGLADESH BURNS; HASINA FLEES TO INDIA

INTERNATIONAL 0
Army announces formation of interim government DHAKA, Aug 5: With...

State govt imposes night curfew in border areas; BSF ups vigil

MEGHALAYA 0
BANGLADESH UNREST By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 5: The ongoing unrest...

Progress in meeting with striking SSA employees

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 5: The Rationalisation Committee of...
Load more

Popular news

BANGLADESH BURNS; HASINA FLEES TO INDIA

INTERNATIONAL 0
Army announces formation of interim government DHAKA, Aug 5: With...

State govt imposes night curfew in border areas; BSF ups vigil

MEGHALAYA 0
BANGLADESH UNREST By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 5: The ongoing unrest...

Progress in meeting with striking SSA employees

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 5: The Rationalisation Committee of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img